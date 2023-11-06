Dallas police officer arrested for family violence in Irving

A Dallas police sergeant was arrested on Sunday for warrants out of Irving.

Sergeant Ruben Lozano was arrested on Family Violence and Unlawful Restraint charges.

Ruben Lozano (Source: Dallas County)

DPD says that Lozano has been placed on administrative leave while the case is under investigation.

READ MORE: Dallas hospital shooting: Jury selection underway in trial of man accused of killing 2 healthcare workers

The police sergeant was off-duty at the time of the offense, according to Dallas police.

Lozano has been a member of the Dallas Police Department since January 2009 and served as a member of the Central Business District.