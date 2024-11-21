Dallas police officer arrested for alleged unauthorized release of body camera footage

article

A Dallas police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on Thursday.

Officer Ali Toppa turned himself in to the Irving Police Department.

He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for the unauthorized release of a body-worn camera recording.

Toppa has been with the Dallas Police Department since September 2020.

He was placed on administrative leave until an Internal Affairs administrative investigation is completed.

The details about the body camera footage were not immediately available.

Toppa is assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division.

Check back with FOX 4 News for more information.