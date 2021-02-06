Dallas police make arrest in overnight shooting

article

Dallas police have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man overnight Friday.

The shooting happened just after midnight, in the 100 block of W. Elmore Avenue.

Responding officers found 26-year-old Fredy Bonilla had been shot in the groin area.

Bonilla was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police questioned several witnesses, and then determined Angel Aristeo Badillo was responsible for Bonilla’s murder.

They took Badillo into custody and charged him with murder.