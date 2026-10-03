Dallas police make arrest in 30-year-old cold case

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The Brief Dallas police have made an arrest in a 1993 murder case. Gary Len Ross, 56, was arrested Friday and charged with capital murder. Investigators submitted new evidence for forensic testing and were able to match blood found on a wall to Ross.



Dallas police have made an arrest in a 1993 murder case after additional forensic testing led the identification of a suspect.

Gary Len Ross, 56, was arrested Friday and charged with capital murder.

The backstory:

On May 18, 1993, 55-year-old Tommie Davis was found murdered inside her home on Haskell Avenue. Police said Davis had been beaten with a board and slashed with a knife.

According to police, the only investigative leads were damage to the front door and some missing items.

Detectives began to reinvestigate the case more than 30 years later and it was discovered that blood on a wall inside the home did not belong to Davis. A match to the blood came back to Tommy Lynn Jones. Investigators determined that the name was an alias used by Ross.

What they're saying:

"The Dallas Police Department is committed to pursuing justice in every case, no matter how much time has passed," said Major Bobbie Epperson of the Dallas Police Department’s CAPERS Unit. "Detective Isom’s meticulous and persistent work exemplifies the dedication of our CAPERS Unit. We hope this arrest brings a measure of closure to Ms. Davis’s family and serves as a reminder that justice will always be pursued."