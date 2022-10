article

Dallas police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who may be confused and in need of assistance.

Aylinne Hernandez was last seen on foot around midnight on Friday on Fair Oaks Avenue, near Park Lane.

Police say Hernandez is 5'7", 225 with shoulder-length black hair and wearing a light colored shirt and pink shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (214) 671-4268.