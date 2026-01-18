Dallas police investigating Pleasant Grove area homicide

article

The Brief A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas after he allegedly pointed a handgun at another person. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Hunnicut Road; the victim, identified as Anthony Turner, died at the scene.



A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas after he allegedly pointed a handgun at another man, police said.

East Dallas homicide investigation

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Hunnicut Road.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Department, Anthony Turner pointed a gun at a man, who then shot at Turner. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, where Turner died.

The identity of the shooter has not been released. Authorities said the motives and specific circumstances leading up to the confrontation are still under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective C. Fehrenbach at 214-671-3671 or via email at cody.fehrenbach@dallaspolice.gov.