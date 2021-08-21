Dallas police investigating fatal shooting of man outside motel

article

A 37-year-old man is dead after a fight outside a West Oak Cliff motel early Saturday morning.

The fatal shooting happened just before 4 a.m., when Dallas police and first responders were called out to the Flora Motel on Fort Worth Avenue, near Westmoreland Road.

When they arrived, they found the victim, James Roberson, inside his vehicle. He had been shot several times.

He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police have not released any further details. The investigation into this shooting is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Rawleigh Williams at 214-384-9824 or at r.williams@dallascityhall.com.

