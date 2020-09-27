Dallas police investigating fatal shooting in hotel parking lot near the Galleria

article

Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Westin Galleria Hotel.

Police were called at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, and witnesses said a group of people shot at people inside a white Mercedes in the hotel’s parking lot.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call at Dallas PD Det. White at (214) 283-4825.