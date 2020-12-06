Dallas police investigating after man found fatally shot in vehicle
DALLAS - A 32-year-old man died early Sunday morning after being found in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in the Red Bird area.
The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m., in the 800 block of Misty Glen Lane.
Responding officers found Kiston Lamond Johnson Jr. in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. He had multiple gunshot wounds, and was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made, and Dallas police are continuing to investigate.
Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information in this case.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Det. Rawleigh Williams at 469-934-5737 or email r.williams@dallascityhall.com.