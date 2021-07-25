Dallas police investigating after man found fatally shot at homeless encampment

article

A man was found fatally shot at a Dallas homeless encampment Sunday morning.

Police were called out just after 8:45 a.m., for a shooting reported in the 1700 block of Chestnut Street.

Responding officers found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Scott Sayers at 214-283-4849 or call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.