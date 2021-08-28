Dallas police investigating 2 overnight stabbings; 1 victim dead, another critically injured
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating two stabbings Friday night, one of which was fatal.
The first stabbing happened just before 9:15 p.m., in a parking lot in the 2600 block of Main Street.
Police said two men got into a fight, then one pulled a knife and stabbed the other.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect fled before officers arrived, and police are now working to identify the killer.
The other stabbing happened at about 2 a.m., in the 2700 block of Elm Street.
Police said two men got into an argument after one of them put a drink on a vehicle.
One man pulled a knife and stabbed the other at least twice. The suspect fled.
Officers placed a tourniquet on the victim's arm before he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police are now searching for surveillance video of both stabbings for their investigation.