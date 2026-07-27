Dallas police investigate unexplained death of 60-year-old man in South Dallas

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The Brief Dallas police are investigating the death of 60-year-old Moroco Conerly, who was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon. First responders located Conerly in the 3500 block of Wendelkin Street, where Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead. Authorities have classified the case as an unexplained death, and detectives are appealing to the public for information as the investigation continues.



Police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man found unresponsive Sunday afternoon in South Dallas, authorities said.

Unexplained death

What we know:

Dallas police officers responded around 2:20 p.m. to a call for service in the 3500 block of Wendelkin Street, where they located Moroco Conerly.

Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the scene and pronounced Conerly dead.

Authorities have classified the case as an unexplained death while detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective D. Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or via email at david.grubbsjr@dallaspolice.gov, referencing case number 109140-2026.