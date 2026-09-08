Dallas police investigate small business break-ins in Bishop Arts District

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The Brief Dallas police are investigating recent burglaries at several small businesses in the Bishop Arts District, including Mentirras, Wayward Coffee, and Outpost Fine Goods. Security camera video posted online shows one suspect smashing a front glass door to steal cash while another grabbed food and drinks from the store. The suspects have not yet been identified or apprehended, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.



Dallas police are investigating break-ins at several small businesses in the Bishop Arts District.

What we know:

Police confirmed they were called to a business in the 400 block of North Tyler Street this past Friday morning.

Their preliminary investigation determined unknown suspects burglarized the business.

The suspects remain at large, police said.

Local perspective:

Luis Martinez, the owner of Mentirras, shared video on Instagram that shows one suspect smashing through the front door to take cash from the register and another helping himself to sodas and snacks.

He said the worst part about it was that his mom had just restocked the fridge and took care to make it look nice for the customers.

"It makes sad that things like this still happen. And, you know, I’m pretty upset this guy is out there just burglarizing businesses in this area because we work really hard to maintain our business here and be there for our community every single day. So it’s pretty sad," Martinez said.

The owners of Wayward Coffee and Outpost Fine Goods said their businesses were also hit.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact the Dallas Police Department.