Dallas police investigate Pleasant Grove shooting

The Brief One person was arrested after a mid-morning shooting in Dallas on Tuesday. The male victim was found near N. Jim Miller Road and Samuell Blvd. and is expected to survive his injuries. Police have not released the name of the suspect or the cause of the shooting as the investigation is ongoing.



Dallas Police say one person has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday mid-morning shooting that injured one person in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

Suspect in shooting arrested

What we know:

Officers were called to an area near the intersection of N. Jim Miller Road and Samuell Blvd. at 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

A male victim was found with a gunshot wound at the location.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Timeline:

Police did not release the name of the suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

The case is still being investigated by Dallas Police.