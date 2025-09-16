Dallas police investigate Pleasant Grove shooting
DALLAS - Dallas Police say one person has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday mid-morning shooting that injured one person in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.
Suspect in shooting arrested
What we know:
Officers were called to an area near the intersection of N. Jim Miller Road and Samuell Blvd. at 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
A male victim was found with a gunshot wound at the location.
He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Timeline:
Police did not release the name of the suspect or what may have led to the shooting.
The case is still being investigated by Dallas Police.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.