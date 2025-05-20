Dallas police investigate North Dallas homicide

article

Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in the North Dallas area.

North Dallas Homicide

What we know:

According to a news release, officers responded to a shooting call around 5:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Willowbrook Rd.

Investigators believe 21-year-old Demarcus Price was shot at the location and drove himself to a hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christian, #10508, at 469-670-4735 or at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov.