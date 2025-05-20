Dallas police investigate North Dallas homicide
article
DALLAS - Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in the North Dallas area.
North Dallas Homicide
What we know:
According to a news release, officers responded to a shooting call around 5:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Willowbrook Rd.
Investigators believe 21-year-old Demarcus Price was shot at the location and drove himself to a hospital where he later died.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christian, #10508, at 469-670-4735 or at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.