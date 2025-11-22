Dallas police investigate Friday night deadly shooting

article

Dallas police are investigating after a man was found shot Friday evening.

What we know:

Officials said officers responded to the 800 block of North Lancaster Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday for a shooting call.

Officers located an unresponsive man at the location with apparent gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The man's identity has not been released.

Dallas police did not provide any information about what may have led to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Adam Joslin at 214-649-2790 or adam.joslin@dallaspolice.gov.