Dallas police investigate after prisoner with gunshot wound dies

The Brief A man who was shot during a burglary died in Dallas PD custody. Frank Ruiz, 47, became unresponsive while being booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center. His death marks the third inmate death in Dallas PD custody this year, and an investigation is ongoing.



An investigation is underway after a Dallas prisoner with a gunshot wound died while in custody.

The prisoner had been released from the hospital before losing consciousness during the jail booking process, police say.

Dallas inmate death investigation

What we know:

Frank Ruiz, 47, was arrested on Sunday after a shooting call in the 1600 block of South Hampton Road.

Ruiz was shot while breaking into a home around 11 p.m., police say, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

After being assessed and released by the hospital, Ruiz was taken to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center for jail booking early Monday.

Frank Ruiz at Dallas jail | Credit: Dallas Police Department YouTube

During the booking process, Ruiz became unresponsive. Life-saving measures were attempted until an ambulance arrived, DPD says, but Ruiz was pronounced dead around 4:11 a.m.

Ruiz is the third inmate to die in Dallas PD custody this year.

What's next:

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office was notified. The Office of Community Police Oversight was notified and has been briefed.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit. Next of kin has been notified.