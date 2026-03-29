Dallas police investigate fatal shooting on St. Francis Avenue
DALLAS - Police are investigating the shooting death of a 38-year-old man in Old East Dallas on Saturday night.
Old East Dallas fatal shooting
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of St. Francis Avenue at approximately 8:34 p.m. When they arrived, they found Levett Gilliam suffering from gunshot wounds.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Gilliam to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.
A preliminary investigation suggests Gilliam was shot by unknown suspects, but police have not yet released a motive or suspect descriptions.
What you can do:
The investigation is ongoing. Detective Yahir Perez is leading the case, and the department is asking anyone with information to contact him at 469-849-3757 or via email at yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov, referencing case number 044037-2026.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.