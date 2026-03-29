Dallas police investigate fatal shooting on St. Francis Avenue

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The Brief A 38-year-old man died after being shot Saturday night in the 4600 block of St. Francis Avenue in Old East Dallas. Levett Gilliam was found with gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital; police have not yet identified any suspects. The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Yahir Perez.



Police are investigating the shooting death of a 38-year-old man in Old East Dallas on Saturday night.

Old East Dallas fatal shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of St. Francis Avenue at approximately 8:34 p.m. When they arrived, they found Levett Gilliam suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Gilliam to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests Gilliam was shot by unknown suspects, but police have not yet released a motive or suspect descriptions.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing. Detective Yahir Perez is leading the case, and the department is asking anyone with information to contact him at 469-849-3757 or via email at yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov, referencing case number 044037-2026.