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Dallas police investigate fatal shooting on St. Francis Avenue

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Published  March 29, 2026 12:40pm CDT
Old East Dallas
FOX Local
article

The Brief

    • A 38-year-old man died after being shot Saturday night in the 4600 block of St. Francis Avenue in Old East Dallas.
    • Levett Gilliam was found with gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital; police have not yet identified any suspects.
    • The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Yahir Perez.

DALLAS - Police are investigating the shooting death of a 38-year-old man in Old East Dallas on Saturday night.

Old East Dallas fatal shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of St. Francis Avenue at approximately 8:34 p.m. When they arrived, they found Levett Gilliam suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Gilliam to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests Gilliam was shot by unknown suspects, but police have not yet released a motive or suspect descriptions.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing. Detective Yahir Perez is leading the case, and the department is asking anyone with information to contact him at 469-849-3757 or via email at yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov, referencing case number 044037-2026.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

Old East DallasCrime and Public Safety