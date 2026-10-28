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Pedestrian fatally hit along East Northwest Highway

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 28, 2026 5:52 AM CDT
Published October 28, 2026 5:52 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A person died early Wednesday morning after a vehicle hit them on East Northwest Highway.
    • Police say the driver stopped and is cooperating with investigators.
    • Police have not identified anyone involved.

DALLAS - A pedestrian died early Wednesday morning after a vehicle hit them on East Northwest Highway. 

Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to the crash at East Northwest Highway and Abrams Road around 3:52 a.m.

Officers found an unresponsive person lying in the westbound lanes, police said. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The driver of a black Dodge Charger stopped and is cooperating with police.

Initial reports indicated the victim was hit twice, but further investigation revealed they were only hit once.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

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The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police and FOX 4's Terry Van Sickle. 

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