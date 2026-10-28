Pedestrian fatally hit along East Northwest Highway
DALLAS - A pedestrian died early Wednesday morning after a vehicle hit them on East Northwest Highway.
Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators.
What we know:
Dallas police responded to the crash at East Northwest Highway and Abrams Road around 3:52 a.m.
Officers found an unresponsive person lying in the westbound lanes, police said.
Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead.
The driver of a black Dodge Charger stopped and is cooperating with police.
Initial reports indicated the victim was hit twice, but further investigation revealed they were only hit once.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police and FOX 4's Terry Van Sickle.