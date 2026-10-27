Fort Worth babysitter sentenced to 30 years for suffocation death of 9-month-old
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth babysitter will spend 30 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to murder in the suffocation death of a 9-month-old boy.
What we know:
On Nov. 4, 2024, Fort Worth police officers, fire crews, and MedStar personnel responded to a call at a home on West Vista Circle regarding an unresponsive baby.
Dulce Gomez, 59, was babysitting the infant, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Fabian Arjon.
Paramedics transported the 9-month-old to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office determined the baby died from suffocation.
Gomez pleaded guilty to murder, and a judge sentenced her to 30 years in prison.
What we don't know:
Officials did not release specific details on the events leading up to the suffocation or explain Gomez's relationship with the baby's family.
What they're saying:
The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office posted a statement to their Facebook:
"Thanks to the Fort Worth Police Department for their work on this case and for their commitment to keeping our community safe," prosecutors said in a statement.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office and the Fort Worth Police Department.