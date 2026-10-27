Fort Worth babysitter sentenced to 30 years for suffocation death of 9-month-old

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The Brief A judge sentenced a 59-year-old woman to 30 years in prison for the death of a 9-month-old baby in her care. First responders found the infant unresponsive at a Fort Worth home in November 2024. The woman initially faced a capital murder charge before pleading guilty to murder.



A Fort Worth babysitter will spend 30 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to murder in the suffocation death of a 9-month-old boy.

What we know:

On Nov. 4, 2024, Fort Worth police officers, fire crews, and MedStar personnel responded to a call at a home on West Vista Circle regarding an unresponsive baby.

Dulce Gomez, 59, was babysitting the infant, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Fabian Arjon.

Paramedics transported the 9-month-old to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office determined the baby died from suffocation.

Gomez pleaded guilty to murder, and a judge sentenced her to 30 years in prison.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release specific details on the events leading up to the suffocation or explain Gomez's relationship with the baby's family.

What they're saying:

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office posted a statement to their Facebook:

"Thanks to the Fort Worth Police Department for their work on this case and for their commitment to keeping our community safe," prosecutors said in a statement.