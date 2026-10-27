Carrollton man gets 60 years for shooting wife, possessing child pornography

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The Brief A judge sentenced a 56-year-old Carrollton man to 60 years in prison for shooting his wife in Frisco. Prosecutors showed the jury that the man also possessed child pornography and bestiality materials. Security cameras recorded the man following his wife before the shooting and hiding evidence afterward, officials said.



A judge sentenced a 56-year-old Carrollton man to 60 years in prison after a jury convicted him of shooting his wife and prosecutors revealed he possessed child pornography.

What we know:

Frisco police officers responded to a 7-Eleven near El Dorado Parkway and Preston Road on June 22, 2024. A woman called 911 and reported her husband shot her.

Officers found the woman with gunshot wounds to her face and shoulder. They also found multiple bullet holes in her vehicle.

A Collin County jury convicted Abelardo Espinoza of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury to a family member.

During the punishment phase, prosecutors presented evidence that Espinoza possessed child pornography images and videos, as well as bestiality material. Visiting Judge Michael Snipes then sentenced Espinoza to 60 years in prison.

The backstory:

The victim identified her soon-to-be ex-husband as the shooter.

Security footage from businesses along the Dallas North Tollway and El Dorado Parkway showed Espinoza following his wife.

After the shooting, Espinoza abandoned his car, changed his shirt and threw away the gun, officials said. He then arranged for a friend to pick him up. Carrollton police later arrested him.

Espinoza confessed to his daughter that he shot the victim, police say.

What they're saying:

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis released a statement following the conviction.

"This man shot his wife in the face and shoulder, then tried to cover his tracks by dumping his car, his shirt, and the gun," Willis said. "A jury convicted him, and he was sentenced to 60 years in prison. Holding domestic violence offenders accountable is a priority for this office."