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NTSB reveals flight data for deadly 1-minute flight near Haslet

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FOX 4
Air and Space
Published October 27, 2026 6:51 AM CDT
Published October 27, 2026 6:51 AM CDT
New details in deadly Fort Worth plane crash
New details in deadly Fort Worth plane crash

New details in deadly Fort Worth plane crash

The NTSB has released new details on a small plane crash in Fort Worth. 

The Brief

    • The NTSB released new details on a fatal plane crash near Haslet. 
    • Flight data shows the plane descended and crashed just one minute after taking off from Hicks Airfield in Fort Worth.
    • A fire consumed most of the main wreckage before officials moved the aircraft to a secure location for further investigation.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A newly released report from the National Transportation Safety Board shows a small airplane flew for only about one minute before it crashed into power lines near Haslet earlier this month, killing the pilot.

What we know:

On Oct. 7, a Lancair IV-P airplane took off from Hicks Airfield in Fort Worth around 9:51 a.m., according to the NTSB.

Flight tracking data shows the airplane climbed to 875 feet and made a left turn. The aircraft then climbed to 1,000 feet and slowed to a ground speed of 84 knots before it descended.

At 9:52 a.m., the plane hit power lines along the south side of a roadway. 

The pilot, 67-year-old John Unangst, died in the crash. Officials confirmed no one else was on board the aircraft.

A post-impact fire burned nearby grass and consumed the majority of the plane, including the fuselage, wings, and engine. 

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What's next:

The National Transportation Safety Board will continue to review the flight data and wreckage before releasing a final report on the cause of the crash.

A final report on the crash is expected in 12 to 24 months. 

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The Source: The National Transportation Safety Board will continue to review the flight data and wreckage before releasing a final report on the cause of the crash.

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