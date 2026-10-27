NTSB reveals flight data for deadly 1-minute flight near Haslet
FORT WORTH, Texas - A newly released report from the National Transportation Safety Board shows a small airplane flew for only about one minute before it crashed into power lines near Haslet earlier this month, killing the pilot.
What we know:
On Oct. 7, a Lancair IV-P airplane took off from Hicks Airfield in Fort Worth around 9:51 a.m., according to the NTSB.
Flight tracking data shows the airplane climbed to 875 feet and made a left turn. The aircraft then climbed to 1,000 feet and slowed to a ground speed of 84 knots before it descended.
At 9:52 a.m., the plane hit power lines along the south side of a roadway.
The pilot, 67-year-old John Unangst, died in the crash. Officials confirmed no one else was on board the aircraft.
A post-impact fire burned nearby grass and consumed the majority of the plane, including the fuselage, wings, and engine.
What's next:
The National Transportation Safety Board will continue to review the flight data and wreckage before releasing a final report on the cause of the crash.
A final report on the crash is expected in 12 to 24 months.
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The Source: The National Transportation Safety Board will continue to review the flight data and wreckage before releasing a final report on the cause of the crash.