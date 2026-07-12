Dallas police investigate fatal crash that shut down Central Expressway lanes Sunday morning

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The Brief One person died and several others were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash on northbound North Central Expressway early Sunday morning. The collision triggered traffic delays near Royal Lane as emergency crews worked to clear the freeway wreckage. The cause of the multi-car accident remains unknown as the Dallas Police Department continues its active investigation.



A multi-vehicle crash on a major Dallas freeway left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital early Sunday morning, authorities said.

North Central Expressway crash

What we know:

Dallas Police officers responded to a report of a major accident on the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway near Royal Lane at 8:14 a.m.

A preliminary investigation by detectives determined that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel treated several individuals at the scene before taking multiple people to a local hospital. Authorities confirmed that one person has since died as a result of their injuries. The identities and conditions of those involved have not yet been released.

The northbound lanes of the freeway experienced delays while emergency crews worked to clear the wreckage.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.