Potential illegal dumping site in southern Dallas prompts multi-agency investigation

The Brief Multiple Dallas city departments are investigating a potential illegal dumping site in southern Dallas at a property on Middlefield Road. The site's owner tells FOX 4 the city has served him five citations in 2026, but none that involved illegal dumping. Dallas is still involved in cleaning up an illegal dump site along the Trinity River, a scheme that has led to multiple arrests.



Multiple Dallas city departments are looking into a property in southern Dallas that is the site of an alleged illegal dumping scheme, something the property's owner contests.

Southern Dallas property investigation

What we know:

SKY 4 captured images of 2930 Middlefield Road, where the alleged illegal dumping site is located.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 2930 Middlefield Road

Complaints about the property have run rampant for years. Allegations of trucks dumping ‘slurry’ on the property have also prompted the investigation.

Officials from several Dallas city departments, including Code, Water Utilities and the Marshal's Office were seen investigating the southern Dallas property earlier this week.

What they're saying:

"We're not your dumping zone we are not your trash can."

Neighbors are hopeful the city's investigation will get to the bottom of the alleged dumping.

A leader from Dowdy Ferry Animal Commission, a nonprofit animal activist organization, tells FOX 4's Lori Brown she's concerned for the animals near the property.

"Look at this, what is all that?" she said. "I want that water tested."

"We care about the animals and keeping this the way it is. It is a hidden gem."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 2930 Middlefield Road

The other side:

Casey Blank, the property's owner, told Brown over the phone that the site used to have an illegal dump on it, but it has since been remediated.

"I can tell you this, that we're not doing anything that's environmentally harmful at all."

Blank says he is currently growing gourds and pumpkins on the property. When asked about what is being dumped onto the property, Blank said, "I'm going to have to let my attorney clarify that more."

He also says the city has served him five citations in 2026 for the property, including illegal land use and performing construction without a permit, but none have involved illegal dumping.

"They've never, ever said anything to us about the slurry, including yesterday when they had 20 people out there.

Blank's attorney gave FOX 4 the following statement in regard to the alleged illegal dumping:

"Casey Blank and the owners of 2930 Middlefield Road vehemently deny these claims as baseless. Blank and his team purchased the 26-acre property in 2016. Since then, they have vastly improved the quality of the land and bodies of water on the property and have future plans to commercialize the property. The City of Dallas has inspected the property bi-weekly for the past six years, and never once has the property been cited for illegal dumping activities. Blank and his team look forward to continuing their restorative work on the property."

Dallas dumping sites

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Dig deeper:

Dallas is in the midst of cleaning up an illegal dump site on the banks of the Trinity River.

FOX 4 News first exposed the dumpsite in April. Dallas Police then arrested 59-year-old Kyle Boyd, the accused ringleader of the operation.

In response to questions, FOX 4 learned the city of Dallas knew about the illegal dump for years before making any arrests. The City Marshal's Office even put cameras up at the site in December 2024. Yet, according to an arrest affidavit, Boyd continued to make money from truckers who paid him to dump their loads at the property.