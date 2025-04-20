Dallas Police identify suspect wanted for far Northwest Dallas murder
DALLAS - Dallas Police are searching for a man wanted for the murder of 58-year-old Christopher Simms. Simms was killed in a shooting on March 27.
Murder suspect identified
What we know:
Investigators were called to the 2600 block of Frankford Road just before 1 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Simms had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.
Three weeks after the shooting, Dallas Police issued a notice saying 54-year-old Simuel Norice is wanted for the murder of Simms.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any details surrounding the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information as to where Norice is located should contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.