Dallas police help give out turkeys, food at free COVID-19 testing site at Paul Quinn College

Dallas PD’s Department of Community Affairs unit gave out free turkeys, along with boxes of other food, at Paul Quinn College on Saturday.

It was all part of their mission to also provide free COVID-19 tests every Saturday for the month of November.

They gave out more than 11,000 pounds of goods and at least 300 boxes of food.

“This is our community. We want our community to know that we're thinking about them. We're in this with them, we are in this together. So, we don't want them to think that we're on this side of the line or that side of the line. We're in this together. Many of us come from this community, so we wanted to give back as much as - and often as possible,” said Mandrell Drakes, with DPD’s Department of Community Affairs unit.

They'll hand out more boxes of food, along with free COVID-19 tests, every Saturday this month, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers said people don't have to live in southern Dallas to take advantage of the giveaways, and it's first-come, first-served.