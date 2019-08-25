Dallas police discourage 'scooter takeover' planned for Saturday night

The popularity of scooters has sparked an event Saturday night in Dallas that could bring together hundreds of people.

Those who live downtown are afraid a proposed "scooter takeover" will get out of hand.

The Facebook group said people are meeting at a location Saturday at 10 p.m. A peak time for Saturday night spots like Deep Ellum and Uptown.

FOX4 reached out to the group organizer on Facebook, but didn’t get a response.

DPD has already dealt with safety issues from scooter riders on the sidewalks.

“The Department discourages this type of behavior for safety reasons and it’s a huge drain on our resources that could be better utilized in other areas. If organizers do have this event, we ask that they are respectful and follow the law,” Dallas PD said in a statement.

Some people in Deep Ellum said it may get too crowded in hot spots around Dallas.

“There are a lot of people out here already, and being 100+ on a scooter on a Saturday night in Deep Ellum that might be too crazy,” Amado Rodriguez said.