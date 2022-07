article

A Dallas police detective was arrested by Mesquite police and charged with DWI.

Dallas PD confirmed that Det. Joe Morin is on administrative leave while internal affairs investigate.

Mesquite police say Morin was arrested Monday around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and Belt Line Road.

Morin has been with the department for 28 years and is currently assigned to the public integrity unit.