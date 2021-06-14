Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia honored by Hispanic faith community

article

Local and international leaders in the Hispanic community came together to recognize Dallas Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia.

The city’s first-ever Hispanic police chief was given awards Sunday at Familia Bethel Internacional in southeast Dallas.

The church’s pastor, Marco Rico, said in 35 years of preaching he has never seen a chief get so involved with the Hispanic faith community.

"We never had that encounter with police in churches and community and now I see him walking in the street, in the barrios, mingling with all the pastors," Pastor Rico said.

"I’m not a stay in the office kind of chief. I like to go out and meet the community that we’re serving. The support that they have for my men and women that are out here every day is amazing," Chief Garcia said.

Garcia was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Community members from Mexico and several countries in Central and South America were on hand to recognize him Sunday.