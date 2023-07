Funeral plans have been announced for former Dallas police chief David Kunkle.

Loved ones will celebrate Kunkle’s life and legacy on Wednesday, July 19, at 10 a.m. at the Parkman Hillcrest Funeral Home in Dallas.

The service will be livestreamed.

A small memorial has been set up on the Katy Trail, a spot he frequented.

Kunkle died Friday, at the age of 72, after a battle with dementia.