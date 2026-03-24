Dallas Police changes off-duty work policy after impostor recruited officers

The Brief Dallas Police officers will no longer be able to accept off-duty work from outside entities without DPD approval, the department announced Tuesday. The change comes after Diamon Robinson, also known as Mike King, was able to impersonate a police officer and get into RollKall, DPD's off-duty work system. Robinson was shot and killed by Dallas Police after a standoff in a local hospital's parking garage in early March.



After an impostor was able to access a system for recruiting off-duty police officers, Dallas PD is changing how their officers can get outside work.

Off-duty policy change

What we know:

Dallas police officers will no longer be able to accept jobs that come from outside agencies through their RollKall scheduling system, the department announced Tuesday.

Officers seeking off-duty work must have it approved by the department.

RollKall is an administrative platform used by DPD for scheduling and managing off-duty requests. It has been used by the department since 2024.

DPD says RollKall itself is still secure, and the department will continue to utilize the service.

Dallas Police impersonator

The backstory:

The change comes in the wake of an officer-involved shooting involving a man who impersonated police officers to get into RollKall and recruit off-duty officers.

Related article

Diamon Robinson, known also as Mike King, used fake law enforcement credentials to gain access to RollKall. Investigators say he created a business account and posed as an officer within the system.

By creating both a business and officer account within RollKall, Robinson was able to verify himself within the system.

Robinson also worked security for Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett's recent Senate bid.

Robinson also attempted to gain access to Illuno, another off-duty police recruitment service, but was denied when he failed their identify verification system.

Robinson, who had a history of arrests, was shot and killed by Dallas Police in the early morning on March 12 after a standoff in the parking garage of Children's Health Hospital.

DPD had a warrant out for Robinson for impersonating a police officer.

"It immediately shocked me"

What they're saying:

"It immediately shocked me, and I'm like, What are you talking about?"

Dallas Police Association President Sean Pease tells FOX 4's Vania Castillo he was worried about his officers once he found out about Robinson's infiltration of RollKall.

Sean Pease

"Scared the hell out of me, honestly, because the first thing I'm thinking about is, is he working alongside them? Is he armed? You know, standing behind my officers at some function," Pease continued.

Pease says the LLC Robinson used to register within RollKall was registered through the state and looked legitimate enough to pass. That, in addition to the officer-involved shooting involving Robinson, led to the change in policy.

"It definitely is closing the gap, because we know now that we are the ones responsible for it," Pease said of the change.