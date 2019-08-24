Dallas Police Association, local groups replace flagpole for Korean War veteran

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Several North Texas groups teamed up to replace a flagpole for a decorated Korean War veteran.

Robert Ayala, who survived the battle of the "Frozen Chosin," needed his flagpole replaced, so the Dallas Police Association, along with We Are The Children of Heroes (WATCH) and Woodmen Life, went to work.

There were more than a dozen folks out helping with the project.

They said it was a "small token of appreciation to a true American hero!"