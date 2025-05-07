Dallas sexual assault suspect identified through DNA evidence

article

The Brief Dallas Police have arrested a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman after breaking into her apartment. The assault happened in the Northwest Dallas area on April 25. The same man is also a suspect in a second sexual assault that happened nine miles away on April 26.



Dallas Police say they have arrested a suspect who has been wanted since April 25 for a sexual assault that happened in the Northwest Dallas area.

Accused sexual assault suspect arrested

The Latest:

Police have arrested 32-year-old Alex Suarez. He is currently facing a charge of sexual assault for an offense that happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 9700 block of Dale Crest Drive. Police say the suspect went into the victim's apartment through an unsecured window and sexually assaulted her.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was asleep when one of her two teenage daughters woke her up saying there was an intruder in the apartment. The victim saw the suspect crouched down in the kitchen area. The victim confronted him and the suspect told her to be quiet, then forced her to have sex.

The arrest affidavit shows he left saliva on her neck during the assault. The suspect became spooked when people walked past her apartment window, so he left through the front door. The victim's daughters did not witness the assault, as they were in another room at the time, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim went to the hospital and a DNA sample was taken from the victim's neck. The DNA matched a sample already in the system for Suarez.

"Through numerous community tips and extensive investigative measures, detectives were able to issue an arrest warrant for this offense. Additional charges may be filed against the suspect pending forensic analysis," Dallas Police officials said in a news release.

In earlier news releases from the Dallas Police Department, the same person is suspected of being involved in a sexual assault that happened on April 26 in the 8800 block of Fair Oaks Crossing in the Lale Highlands area.

The two locations are about nine miles apart.

Related article

The Suspect

The suspect was described as a Latin male in his 20s, 5’8" and 180-200 lbs in previous news releases.

Police say in both assaults, the suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black pants, and black Nike shoes with a white swoosh logo.

Suarez is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Alex Suarez previous mugshots (Source: Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

Dallas Police have provided Suarez's prior mugshots from the Dallas County Jail.

There were 11 mugshots in their system, including for his latest arrest.