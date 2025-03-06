Dallas police arrest suspect in fatal shooting
DALLAS - A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a person in Dallas on Wednesday evening.
What we know:
Police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of The Mall just after 7 p.m. on March 5.
Officers found a victim at the scene with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they died.
Authorities arrested a suspect, who remains in police custody.
Dig deeper:
The Mall is the name of a residential street, not a shopping mall.
What we don't know:
The identities of both the suspect and victim have not been released.
It is unclear what led to the shooting or whether the suspect and victim knew each other.
FOX 4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.