Dallas police arrest suspect in fatal shooting

A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a person in Dallas on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of The Mall just after 7 p.m. on March 5.

Officers found a victim at the scene with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they died.

Authorities arrested a suspect, who remains in police custody.

Dig deeper:

The Mall is the name of a residential street, not a shopping mall.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the suspect and victim have not been released.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

FOX 4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.