Dallas police arrest man accused of shooting woman in domestic incident

Police arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in a domestic incident in Dallas Friday night.

The shooting happened just after 11:15 p.m., in the 3800 block of Hamilton Road.

Responding officers found a woman next to a car with a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to a local hospital, and her condition is not known at this time.

The suspected shooter was arrested, but his name has not yet been released.

The relationship between the man and woman is unclear at this time.