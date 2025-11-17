Dallas police arrest 5 in major cargo theft operation; $1M in stolen goods recovered

article

The Brief Five suspects were arrested at a Dallas repair shop after police discovered a stolen trailer and a sophisticated cargo theft operation. Investigators recovered approximately $1 million in stolen tires, rims, vehicles, and appliances that are linked to at least 10 DFW theft cases since 2022. The suspects face serious felony charges, including Theft of Property >$300,000, which is a First-Degree Felony.



Five people have been arrested and approximately $1 million in stolen cargo has been recovered after police dismantled a major theft operation run out of a repair shop in Dallas, authorities announced Monday.

Major Cargo Theft Operation Dismantled

What we know:

The arrests were made on Nov. 1, 2025, after South Central Crime Reduction Team (CRT) officers were alerted to a stolen trailer being towed by a semi-truck to a shop in the 5200 block of University Hills Boulevard.

After confirming the trailer was reported stolen by the Benbrook Police Department, officers detained the semi-truck driver and two other suspects. Further investigation by the Salvage Squad Unit determined that the shop's owner and manager were also involved in the operation, police say.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ 37-year-old Mohammad Husainy (Source: Dallas County)

The five men arrested and their charges include:

Abdullah Majeed, 39: Theft of Property of more than $300,000 (First-Degree Felony).

Mohammad Husainy, 37: Theft of Property of more than $300,000 (First-Degree Felony).

Justin Kenney, 37: Theft of Property of more than $300,000 (First-Degree Felony) and a felony warrant from Benbrook police.

Anthony Walker, 54: Theft of Property of more than $300,000 (First-Degree Felony).

Johnny Veail, 39: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (State Jail Felony).

The five men have all bonded out of jail.

Dig deeper:

A subsequent search warrant revealed the repair shop was being used to store a large quantity of stolen cargo. The recovered goods, valued at around $1 million, were linked to at least 10 separate cargo theft cases across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex dating back to 2022.

Major Cargo Theft Operation Dismantled, Five Arrested and $ 1 Million in stolen goods recovered (Source: Dallas Police Department)

Recovered items included 600 aluminum rims, 795 tires, cases of motor oil, a refrigerator, multiple air conditioners, a trailer, a motorcycle, an ATV, and a car engine. Authorities also seized $32,553 in U.S. currency.

Police credited the successful operation to the coordinated efforts of the South Central CRT, the Salvage Squad, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division.