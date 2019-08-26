Dallas police: 18-year-old murdered man he met via Let Go app

article

A teenager is charged with capital murder for the death of a man who was trying to sell him a cell phone in Dallas.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Terrius Randolph shot and killed Oluwafemi Ogundana last week in the east Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

Police said they arranged to meet through the app Let Go. A witness saw the two arguing and then heard the victim say “don’t shoot me” before several shots were fired.

The witness picked Randolph from a photo lineup.

He was already in jail on unrelated warrants.