Dallas pilot program opens to pick 30-day ‘Slow Streets’

article

The city of Dallas is rolling out a pilot program meant to make neighbors feel more neighborly.

The program called Slow Streets began this week.

Neighbors from one block can apply to become one of 10 chosen “slow streets.” The street would then be closed to through traffic for 30 days.

“It allows for more space for your neighbors to get out and be outside, get some exercise but also maintain that safe social distance,” explained Krista Nightengale, the managing director for Better Block.

For more information about the program or to apply, visit www.betterblock.org/dallasslowstreets.