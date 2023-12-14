Plano gift wrapping event helps raise money for homeless pets

A North Texas nonprofit group and very dedicated volunteer will help you wrap your Christmas presents for a great cause.

Dallas Pets Alive is hosting its annual gift wrapping fundraiser in Plano.

Esther Mooring, her husband, Bobby, and volunteers are wrapping presents near the Barnes and Noble at Park and Preston in Plano.

Esther Mooring (left) and FOX 4's Sam Gannon (right)

Every penny spent on the gift wrapping goes to helping homeless pets.

Mooring has wrapped gifts for 28 years, raising more than $140,000 for animal rescues.

Mooring and the volunteers will be wrapping gifts every day through Christmas Eve.