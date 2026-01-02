Dallas pedestrian killed by suspected drunken driver

article

A driver may face charges after a deadly crash with a pedestrian in North Dallas.

What we know:

Dallas police said the driver hit a person crossing Stone Canyon Road and Riverbrook Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The driver was given a field sobriety test and then arrested after apparently failing it.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t yet released information about the victim or the driver’s identities.

They also haven’t yet said what charges the driver is facing.