Dallas pedestrian killed by suspected drunken driver
DALLAS - A driver may face charges after a deadly crash with a pedestrian in North Dallas.
What we know:
Dallas police said the driver hit a person crossing Stone Canyon Road and Riverbrook Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.
The driver was given a field sobriety test and then arrested after apparently failing it.
What we don't know:
Police haven’t yet released information about the victim or the driver’s identities.
They also haven’t yet said what charges the driver is facing.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Dallas police officers at the scene of the crash.