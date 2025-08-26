Dallas PD seeks help IDing 18-wheeler driver in hit-and-run

article

The Brief Dallas police are looking for an 18-wheeler driver involved in a hit-and-run. The crash left another driver seriously injured on South Cockrell Hill Road. The suspect truck has a blue cab with a Dallas Cowboys star on the side.



The Dallas Police Department is asking for help from the public finding the driver of an 18-wheeler that was involved in a hit-and-run crash last week.

The victim of the crash was seriously injured in the incident.

18-wheeler hit-and-run

What we know:

Police were alerted to the incident around 6 a.m. on Aug. 19 in the 5300 block of South Cockrell Hill Road.

Their release says the driver of the 18-wheeler was traveling north when they hit another vehicle and left the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The 18-wheeler is described as having a blue cab with a Dallas Cowboys star on the side.

What we don't know:

No picture of the driver was included in the release.

The condition of the victim was not released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Jackson #5786 at jearlynn.jackson@dallaspolice.gov or at (214) 671-0009.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.