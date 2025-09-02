Witness, family question Dallas PD response time to hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist

The Brief A Dallas family is upset about the DPD's more than one-hour response to a recent hit-and-run. The crash left a man with a serious injury, and a witness claims police seemed uninterested in details. The DPD said the crash was a "priority 2," which they say has a typical goal response time of 12 minutes.



Family members are seeking answers about why it took Dallas police more than an hour to respond to a recent hit-and-run crash.

That crash left a man with a serious injury late last month, and family members are frustrated over the response time.

Dallas hit-and-run crash

Dallas hit-and-run

The crash happened around 12:10 p.m. in far north Dallas, but the Dallas Police Department did not respond until 1:17 p.m.

A witness says the victim and his family deserve better.

Keevron Williams says he was going the speed limit on his motorcycle on Montfort Drive just north of Belt Line Avenue on Aug. 23.

Jan Cioffi witnessed the entire incident, and described the crash in an interview with FOX 4.

According to Cioffi, a gray car was inching forward at the intersection while Williams approached on his motorcycle, heading north.

The car then pulled out onto the roadway, causing Williams to collide with the larger vehicle.

Williams fractured his C3 vertebra.

Dallas hit-and-run

What they're saying:

"I was in shock," Cioffi said. "He went up, over, and came down and laid on the ground. He went up really high, I was like oh my God, I was right there about five feet from him. I saw the car continue."

Cioffi says there is no way the driver could have known if Williams was alive or dead.

And while the hit-and-run was bad enough, Cioffi says the lack of urgency by Dallas PD felt equally infuriating.

"It was a hit-and-run, and the police were in no hurry to get there to talk to me and another witness who had to go back to work," Cioffi said. "Frankly, I find it outrageous. They made the victim's mom wait."

Dallas PD response time

Dallas hit-and-run

DPD first responded to the hospital a little over an hour after the crime.

Cioffi says it was after 2:00 p.m. when officers finally arrived at the scene. And once they did, she says, they seemed uninterested in getting details about the reckless driver.

"Just said, ‘what is your name and number? Okay, we'll reach out to you,’" said Cioffi.

Jazzmine White, Williams' sister, says both a 911 operator and Dallas Fire Rescue indicated staffing issues could be to blame.

"Fire department stayed, we kept waiting, then they said they couldn't wait anymore for DPD," said White. "They didn't know what was going on. They guessed they were short-staffed. Fire department dragged his bike out of the street, and we kept waiting."

White went on, "Operator was nonchalant, ‘we're short-staffed, someone already called.’"

Dallas PD speaks on response time

The other side:

FOX 4 reached out to Dallas PD with questions about their response protocols.

The department first arrived at the hospital before responding to the scene of the crash nearly two hours after the incident. FOX 4 asked if this is protocol, and the department says a typical response would be to the scene first, and the hospital afterwards.

The department says their goal response time to a "priority 2" incident, such as a hit-and-run rash with injuries, is 12 minutes.

In response to other questions, the department said the active investigation prevented them from answering.

What's next:

The family is still waiting for any updates from DPD.

White wonders if investigators ever tried to get surveillance video from the nearby Chase Bank and Walgreens to try to identify the driver.