Dallas PD public information officer arrested in Anna

article

A spokesman for the Dallas Police Department was arrested Thursday for family violence.

The department confirmed Sr. Cpl. Carlos Almeida was arrested by the Anna Police Department and charged with family violence assault – strangulation.

Sr. Cpl. Almeida has been with DPD since 2012 and worked in the Northeast Patrol Division.

He’s currently in the Collin County jail and on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.