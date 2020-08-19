Dallas PD officer to plead guilty to possession of child pornography charge

article

A Dallas Police Department officer will plead guilty to a possession of child pornography charge, and could get up to 20 years in prison.

Daniel Collins, who was a senior corporal assigned to DPD’s Auto Theft Unit, used a city computer to upload sexually explicit pictures of children, and then shared them online.

He agreed to sign a plea agreement admitting to possession of child pornography.

The 35-year-old joined DPD in 2007 and was placed on leave after his arrest last month.