Dallas PD officer hospitalized after being struck while on motorcycle

A Dallas Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while they were riding a motorcycle on Friday.

The crash happened just before 11:45 a.m., on the I-30 Frontage Road near N. Jim Miller Rd.

Few details have been released at this time, but the officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

It’s not yet known what led up to the crash, and police have not said if there were any other injuries reported.