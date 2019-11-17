Dallas PD officer arrested for tampering with evidence

article

An officer with the Dallas Police Department has been arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Senior Corporal Angel Herring turned herself in to the Tri-city Jail in Desoto on Saturday.

Police did not give details on why the charge was brought against her, but she was placed on administrative leave after an administrative investigation by internal affairs.

Herring has been with the department since May 2004, and is assigned to the Legal Service Unit.