Dallas PD disciplines 13 officers for social media comments

More than a dozen Dallas officers are in trouble for comments they made on their personal social media accounts.

The Dallas Police Department began investigating after a private police watchdog group called out some officers in departments across the country for their posts.

Some made fun of allegations of police brutality and others promoted racist or Islamophobic stereotypes.

Their punishments range from counseling to unpaid suspensions.

Departments in Philadelphia, Phoenix and other cities have also disciplined officers.