Dallas police chief rejects $25M offer to partner with ICE

The Brief Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux is denying rumors that his officers assist with immigration arrests. Comeaux says he recently turned down a $25 million federal offer to join a program with ICE. The chief says officers only assist ICE with perimeter security and transport.



Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux is shutting down rumors that his officers are assisting ICE agents with immigration arrests.

Comeaux told the board in a Tuesday meeting that none of his officers have ever gone out with ICE agents to make an immigration arrest.

The chief made the remarks at Tuesday's Community Police Oversight board meeting after being pressed by several board members.

DPD chief turns down ICE funding

Comeaux went so far as to claim that he recently turned down a $25 million offer to team up with ICE on immigration enforcement.

Comeaux says misleading social media posts are fueling the false narrative that DPD is assisting ICE in immigration arrests.

He says those videos actually show DPD officers working with U.S. Marshals to help arrest fugitives and sex offenders.

'We don't have the authority'

What they're saying:

"We at DPD are not doing any immigration enforcement. We don't have the authority to do that, nor have we done that, nor will we do that," Comeaux said at the meeting.

Questioning from board members prompted Comeaux to reveal the funding he allegedly declined.

"We were contacted by the federal government either last week or within the last two weeks, and we were offered $25 million to be part of 287-G, and we said, ‘Absolutely not. No.’ That was me who said that, turned it down," Comeaux said.

For now, DPD only assists ICE with requests for securing a perimeter or transport. But Comeaux is worried continued exposure on what he considers a non-issue will turn it into one.

"There's nothing happening in Dallas, but every time we do something like this, we're bringing more attention to Dallas. We don't need that attention. We don't want to deal with that smoke," Comeaux said.

ICE 287-G program

DHS ad targeting Dallas and Fort Worth law enforcement

Funding from ICE's 287-G program allows ICE to collaborate with state and local law enforcement in the arrest and deportation of immigrants.

Several North Texas law enforcement agencies have partnered with ICE, including the Keller Police Department and several local sheriff's offices.

The federal government hopes others will join. A TV ad currently runs targeting Dallas and Fort Worth law enforcement.

The ad began airing just over a month after ICE held a two-day hiring event in North Texas, which was met with some community backlash.