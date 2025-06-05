Dallas Parks and Rec warns of toxic plant at White Rock Lake

article

The Brief Dallas officials are treating White Rock Lake for highly toxic water hemlock plants. Water hemlock is dangerous to humans and pets; keep all animals leashed and away from the shoreline. If you spot suspicious plants, do not touch them and report them to Dallas Parks and Recreation.



Dallas Parks and Recreation is managing an invasive toxic plant on the shores of White Rock Lake.

They warn park visitors to keep pets leashed and away from the shoreline.

Hemlock at White Rock Lake

What we know:

Dallas officials have detected the presence of water hemlock at White Rock Lake, they say, and are actively treating the area to kill the toxic plants.

They say the treatments will take no more than two days, and the parks and recreation department will continue to monitor the treated areas for several weeks.

Hemlock is a highly poisonous plant that has small clusters of white flowers that grow in an umbrella formation. The toxins affect the central nervous system and can cause violent convulsions just minutes after exposure.

Featured article

The release notes that water hemlock is similar in appearance to a benign plant called Queen Anne's Lace, making the former more dangerous to visitors who don't know the difference between the two. Their release outlined the visible differences:

Queen Anne’s Lace blooms from March through May, while water hemlock usually blooms from late May through July.

Water hemlock thrives in wet environments such as lake edges, creeks, and marshy ground, and Queen Anne’s Lace prefers drier areas like open fields and roadside edges.

The stems of water hemlock are thick, hollow and display purple blotches, while Queen Anne’s Lace features thin, hairy green stems.

Water hemlock has fern-like, glossy, and sharply-toothed leaves and Queen Anne’s Lace has more finely divided foliage.

What you can do:

Visitors should not touch or remove any plants near the shoreline and should keep pets leashed and away from shoreline vegetation. To report suspicious plants, call 214-670-1923 or dial 311.