Dallas park renamed for late community leader Irene Trigg-Myers

The city of Dallas re-dedicated a park after late community leader Irene Trigg-Myers on Wednesday.

The city decided to change the name of Kimble Park on Warren Avenue in South Dallas to Irene Trigg-Myers Prosperity Park.

Trigg-Myers helped found the non-profit Abounding Prosperity, an organization addressing the social and economic disparities facing Black families in Dallas County.

"My mother was a fierce advocate for fair housing and nice clean spaces for families and so this park was just a great opportunity for us to memorialize her memory," said Kirk Myers Hill, Trigg's son and CEO of Abounding Prosperity.

Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Tremaine Hawkins performed at the park as a part of the ceremony. Leaders also held a ribbon cutting and a tree planting.

The ceremony was held on what would have been Ms. Trigg's 80th birthday.

Organizers said with March being Women's History Month they felt it was the perfect time to recognize her contributions.